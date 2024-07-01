2024 General Election - everything you need to know as Northamptonshire heads to the polling stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in Northamptonshire and across the country will head to the polling stations on July 4 in what will be the culmination of a hard-fought general election.

They will have the chance to make their voice heard, but there are some important rules, regulations and changes that voters will have to know about. Polls will open at 7am and will stay available until 10pm.

After this, approximately 140 counters will be at Kettering Leisure Village to tally up the results, which will be announced through the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People must have been registered to vote in the Corby and East Northamptonshire, Kettering or Wellingborough and Rushden constituencies before midnight on Tuesday, June 18. They must also be aged 18 or over on the day of poll and a UK, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.

Voters can access polling stations from 7am until 10pm

Polling stations and relevant changes

There are two changes to polling station locations in north Northamptonshire. Letters will be sent out to all residents affected by polling station changes and posters will be displayed at venues.

Those who normally cast their vote at the Harold Mason Centre in Burton Latimer’s High Street will now vote at nearby Burton Latimer Library instead because of the usual venue’s closure.

In Corby, those who normally cast their vote at Pen Green Research Base will now vote at The Arc Theatre next to Rockingham Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who normally cast their vote at the Harold Mason Centre in High Street will now vote at the library in the High Street

The full list of polling stations in north Northamptonshire can be found here.

Postal votes

Since the Covid-19 pandemic there has been an increase in the desire to vote via post. If you are already registered as a postal voter, you will receive (or have already received) a postal voting pack by post. If you’re too late to o return your postal vote by post you can hand it in to any polling station by 10pm on Thursday, July 4, or to any electoral registration office before it closes.

However, changes to the law mean any postal votes not returned via Royal Mail need to include a paper return form, which can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website here.

Any postal votes which are hand delivered without the form being completed will be rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valid ID

As was made a legal requirement in 2022, voters must bring a valid form of ID with them. These can include:

- A driver’s licene (full or provisional)

- Passport, or any Proof of Age Standards Scheme card with the PASS hologram

- Defence identity card

- Older Person’s Bus Pass, Disabled Person’s Bus Pass, Oyster 60+ Card, Freedom Pass,

- A blue badge

- Electoral identity document

- Anonymous elector’s document

- Electoral identity card

- National identity card issued by an EEA state

Boundary changes that affect North Northamptonshire

Residents voting in the Daventry constituency now include those living in:

- Earls Barton

- Isham

- Great Harrowden

- Little Harrowden

- Wilby

- Great Doddington

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents voting in the South Northamptonshire constituency now include those living in:

- Bozeat

- Wollaston

- Grendon