2024 General Election - everything you need to know as Northamptonshire heads to the polling stations
They will have the chance to make their voice heard, but there are some important rules, regulations and changes that voters will have to know about. Polls will open at 7am and will stay available until 10pm.
After this, approximately 140 counters will be at Kettering Leisure Village to tally up the results, which will be announced through the night.
People must have been registered to vote in the Corby and East Northamptonshire, Kettering or Wellingborough and Rushden constituencies before midnight on Tuesday, June 18. They must also be aged 18 or over on the day of poll and a UK, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen.
Polling stations and relevant changes
There are two changes to polling station locations in north Northamptonshire. Letters will be sent out to all residents affected by polling station changes and posters will be displayed at venues.
Those who normally cast their vote at the Harold Mason Centre in Burton Latimer’s High Street will now vote at nearby Burton Latimer Library instead because of the usual venue’s closure.
In Corby, those who normally cast their vote at Pen Green Research Base will now vote at The Arc Theatre next to Rockingham Primary School.
The full list of polling stations in north Northamptonshire can be found here.
Postal votes
Since the Covid-19 pandemic there has been an increase in the desire to vote via post. If you are already registered as a postal voter, you will receive (or have already received) a postal voting pack by post. If you’re too late to o return your postal vote by post you can hand it in to any polling station by 10pm on Thursday, July 4, or to any electoral registration office before it closes.
However, changes to the law mean any postal votes not returned via Royal Mail need to include a paper return form, which can be downloaded from the Electoral Commission website here.
Any postal votes which are hand delivered without the form being completed will be rejected.
Valid ID
As was made a legal requirement in 2022, voters must bring a valid form of ID with them. These can include:
- A driver’s licene (full or provisional)
- Passport, or any Proof of Age Standards Scheme card with the PASS hologram
- Defence identity card
- Older Person’s Bus Pass, Disabled Person’s Bus Pass, Oyster 60+ Card, Freedom Pass,
- A blue badge
- Electoral identity document
- Anonymous elector’s document
- Electoral identity card
- National identity card issued by an EEA state
Boundary changes that affect North Northamptonshire
Residents voting in the Daventry constituency now include those living in:
- Earls Barton
- Isham
- Great Harrowden
- Little Harrowden
- Wilby
- Great Doddington
Residents voting in the South Northamptonshire constituency now include those living in:
- Bozeat
- Wollaston
- Grendon
You can check which constituency your postcode falls under by checking the government website here.
