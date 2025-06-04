19-day road closure in Corby as works continue on town centre to train station link road project
Works along Elizabeth Street in Corby will soon take place, with a full overnight road closure in effect from 7pm until 6am between Monday, June 16 and Friday, July 4. The road will be accessible as normal outside these times.
A North Northants Council spokesman said: “The work will follow on from recent works on the footways along Elizabeth Street and will see a full resurfacing of the road.
“This scheme is part of the Town Centre to Train Station link road project which will look to improve the public realm and provide an attractive and safe pedestrian/cycle connections between the town centre and the train station along the southern route of Oakley Road.
“It has been paid for through money awarded to the council from Government as part of the Corby Towns Fund.”
Work began on the town centre to train station link in August 2024 to improve connections between the town centre and the train station, which are due to be completed by spring/summer 2025, according to the Corby Towns Fund.
Access for residents and businesses will be maintained wherever possible, however bus stops within the parameters of Elizabeth Street will be temporarily suspended, and the taxi rank will also be closed during the stated hours.
The council says a full diversion will be in place, and local residents can use George Street between 6pm and 8am.
More information about upcoming road closures can be found here.
