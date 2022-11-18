16 more venues in Northampton and Kettering sign up to night time safety scheme

An additional 16 venues in Northampton and Kettering have signed up to a night time safety scheme.

Licensed premises across the two towns were visited last week by a team from the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (OPFCC), Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI), and Northamptonshire Police encouraging them to sign up to Licensing SAVI.

The scheme, which is being funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, sees venues improve their safety and security by taking part in an online self-assessment that gives them a star rating that they can display in their premises, showing the steps they have taken to make customers feel safe.

As a result of the visits, a further 16 venues have signed up for the scheme in Northampton and Kettering, taking the total number of licensed premises registered to 45 across the county.

The Sound Bar in Kettering, which is one of the first venues in Northamptonshire to receive a five-star accreditation from the scheme after completing its LSAVI health check.

Tracey Parsons designated premises supervisor for The Sound Bar, said: “The fact that we can offer people the notification that we are safe is great. The accreditation is a way of showing our customers that we will look after them if they come into our venue at night.”

Ian Shuttleworth (Licensing SAVI), Sanjay Tailor and Tracey Parsons (The Sound Bar).

Encouraging licensed premises to gain an LSAVI accreditation is part of a wider programme to tackle violence against women and girls.

Stephen Mold said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for licensed premises to complete the Licensing SAVI assessment and show the public that they are taking their customers’ security seriously, with measures to keep them safe.

“It is great to see so many venues get on board with the scheme already, but we want to see as many places signed up from across the county as we can. I’m very grateful to every venue that has signed up so far. I am committed to doing all I can to help keep women and girls safe and supporting the Licensing SAVI scheme will help to improve things further.”

Premises can sign up to the LSAVI scheme by visiting www.licensingsavi.com.