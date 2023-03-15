News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
11 minutes ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
13 minutes ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
50 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
2 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice

15 real ales on offer at Rushden's Wetherspoons pub The Railway Inn during 12-day festival

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 13:58 GMT

A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at The Railway Inn in Rushden during its 12-day real-ale festival.

The pub in High Street will host the festival from Wednesday, March 22 to Sunday, April 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The overseas brewers are from Switzerland, USA and Belgium.

The festival starts on March 22
The festival starts on March 22
The festival starts on March 22
Most Popular

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include orange peel, chocolate, coriander, in their ingredients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Orkney Cliff Edge, Oakham Buckle Up!, Vale Brass Monkey, Brombeer Freddy Export (Belgium), Theakston Double Cross, Exmoor Upside Brown, Cambridge Flower Child IPA (USA), Saltaire Triple Choc, Cairngorm White Lady, Sudwerk Reeds Ale (Switzerland).

Pub manager Sarah Childs said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

A digital version of the magazine will also be available on the app and Wetherspoon website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

RushdenWetherspoonsSwitzerlandBelgiumUSA