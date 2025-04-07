14-year-old boy from Wellingborough arrested after robbery involving knife in Brickhill Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy had his bag stolen in a robbery on Saturday (April 5), and a 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A teenage boy was robbed in Brickhill Road, Wellingborough on the afternoon of Saturday, April 5.

Between 4.30pm and 4.55pm, a boy was riding a scooter along Brickhill Road, opposite the junction with Lea Way, when someone grabbed the strap of his bag and pulled it off his shoulder, showing the handle of a knife in his waistband.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The offender asked if he had any money and grabbed the bag before lifting his top to reveal the handle of a knife, which he appeared to reach for.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 5 along Brickhill Road, opposite the junction with Lea Way

“This caused the boy to step back, and the offender walked off towards the Queensway area with another male, who is described as black, about 5ft 6ins and of a slim build. He was wearing a red top and a blue tracksuit, which has a black badge on one of the legs.”

Since the incident, a 14-year-old boy from Wellingborough has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on police bail pending further enquiries.