12-day closure of A45 near Rushden Lakes as 'essential resurfacing work' set to take place next month

National Highways have recommended an alternative route for traffic while works are ongoing

National Highways has confirmed a portion of the A45 will be closed for almost two weeks next month for repairs.

The road will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am on Monday through Friday, from September 8 to September 19.

For for safety reasons, a full closure will be in effect to allow workers to carry out the repairs.

A National Highways spokesman said: “During the closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place. Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout.

The A45 near Rushden Lakes will close between 9pm and 6am on Monday through Friday, from 8 September to 19 September

“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.

“Please accept our apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The official diversion from National Highways will take traffic coming from Wellingborough through Isham, and Irthingborough towards Rushden, a total of 19.3 miles while the 3.3-mile stretch of the A45 is closed.