1,000 household items saved from landfill in Greatwell Homes furniture recycling scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unwanted, good-quality household items have been saved from landfill and donated to those in need through a furniture recycling scheme.

Northants-based housing association, Greatwell Homes, has launched a furniture recycling scheme that re-gifts unwanted but good-quality items left behind at the end of a tenancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation then identifies customers who are not able to buy these items from new and distributes them free of charge.

One of the items which has been recycled

So far in 2024, 62 large items of furniture destined for landfill have found new homes.

A Greatwell Homes customer who received household items through the scheme said: “They were amazing. Moving into the house came out of the blue while I was saving up and it really helped me out.

"I’m so grateful. My kids love the sofa and the freezer meant I can now get frozen food for my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also received a TV unit, microwave and mirror. I’m really happy.”

Additionally, in 2023 more than 1,000 household items were collected following the refurbishment of seven independent living schemes.

These items ranged from sofas and tables, to cushions, games and DVDs and were either donated via the organisation’s furniture recycling scheme or given to the Salvation Army Trading Company [SATCoL].

Selina Bhambra, income recovery team leader at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re really pleased with the impact our furniture recycling scheme has had since its launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that every person and every organisation has a part to play in protecting the environment, and this project helps to extend the life of household items and avoid unnecessary waste, as well as providing a great service to customers who may not be able to afford to furnish their homes.”

In cases where items are unable to be donated through their furniture scheme, Greatwell Homes donate to local charities.

Greatwell Homes, formerly Wellingborough Homes, is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

​