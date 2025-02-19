The Raunds Town App, designed to be a go-to resource for local people looking to stay in the loop about current events, has surpassed 1,000 downloads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in June 2024, the app has gone a long way towards making it easier than ever to stay connected with local news, events, and town council updates.

Raunds Town Council says residents are embracing the app not only for its convenience but also for the exciting initiatives it offers, and that it will continue to be supported in the months – and years – to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the environment, leisure, and recreation committee expressed his delight at the app’s success.

The app was launched last summer, and has now amassed over 1000 downloads

He said: “The Raunds Town App is a fantastic example of how the Town Council is using technology to communicate with our residents and celebrate our community. Surpassing 1,000 downloads is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how the app continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our town.”

Featured in the app is a monthly photo competition sponsored by local businesses, which invites users to showcase their creativity for a chance to win a £50 cash prize. Each month features a different theme, and the winning photograph takes pride of place on the app’s home page for everyone to enjoy.

The app also offers practical benefits, like free digital access to digital maps for Raunds’ popular garage sale events, saving residents the need to purchase a printed version.

Download the app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store by searching for “Raunds Town”.