1,000 downloads for Raunds Town App 'just the beginning' as council embrace the benefits of technology
Since its launch in June 2024, the app has gone a long way towards making it easier than ever to stay connected with local news, events, and town council updates.
Raunds Town Council says residents are embracing the app not only for its convenience but also for the exciting initiatives it offers, and that it will continue to be supported in the months – and years – to come.
Cllr Ollie Curtis, chairman of the environment, leisure, and recreation committee expressed his delight at the app’s success.
He said: “The Raunds Town App is a fantastic example of how the Town Council is using technology to communicate with our residents and celebrate our community. Surpassing 1,000 downloads is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how the app continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our town.”
Featured in the app is a monthly photo competition sponsored by local businesses, which invites users to showcase their creativity for a chance to win a £50 cash prize. Each month features a different theme, and the winning photograph takes pride of place on the app’s home page for everyone to enjoy.
The app also offers practical benefits, like free digital access to digital maps for Raunds’ popular garage sale events, saving residents the need to purchase a printed version.
