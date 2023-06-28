100-year-old 'Auntie' Peggy who loves Kettering, her family and her carers says 'I'm feeling alright, me duck'

She’s been a mother to many Kettering children and it was their turn to spoil her as Peggy Ford turned 100 on Tuesday – with Prosecco, cake, flowers and cards.

Friends, family, neighbours and carers packed into her flat, a stone’s throw from her birthplace in Hill Street – born and bred in Kettering – although she married a man from out of county.

Much of her life has revolved around her family and she says Kettering is the place where her heart is.

Peggy Rose

Not as nimble as she once was, Peggy, drinking a tiny toast of Prosecco to mark her century, spoke of her love for three things and her health.

She said: “I’m feeling alright, me duck. I love Kettering. I love my family and I love my carers. Kettering is where my heart is.”

Born Margaret Chambers, Peggy was the middle child of six. After attending St Andrew’s Primary School, that she remembers as being ‘lovely’, she moved on to Rockingham Road School.

On leaving school she began work as a machinist at clothing manufacturer Wallis & Linnell making Army uniforms. And it was the war that brought her together with the love of her life, husband Harold.

Sue and Ray with Peggy

She had been to a dance at Brigstock camp where Harold had been stationed, and as she walked out of the Granada Cinema in High Street – the now disused former Gala Bingo Hall – she bumped into him.

But she admitted she stood him up on their first date.

Peggy said: “I met him outside the Granada. I recognised him from the dance. Him and his friends treated us to fish and chips. He made a date but I didn’t turn up – we were going to go to the pictures. He knew where I lived so he kept knocking on my door. My dad told me I should talk to him.”

After their wedding, son Ray was born in 1944, with Harold sent overseas to Malta – a move too far from Kettering for Peggy who didn’t want her new husband to take up a permanent posting.

Peggy Ford as a young woman

The death of Peggy’s mum meant that she stayed in her family home to raise her younger siblings, and daughters Ann and Sue.

Peggy said: “I liked kids, I was an auntie – I have a beautiful family.”

When new houses were being built in Bayes Street, Peggy and Harold jumped at the chance of moving into a brand new home.

She returned to work as a machinist for the Co-op making leather coats. She also worked as a cleaner in the Odeon Cinema – back where she had first bumped into her husband-to-be.

Peggy Ford

The couple celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary in the early 1990s. She now has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

No longer able to take part in skittles and bowling competitions, Peggy now gets pleasure from seeing her family as much as possible.

And the secret to a long life?