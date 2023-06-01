People in Northamptonshire urged to get COVID-19 jab before offer ends

Anyone who has not yet come forward for their spring booster, if eligible, or first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, are being encouraged to get their jabs before the offer ends on Friday, June 30.

Anyone aged five or over can still come forward for a first or second dose of the vaccine.

Those eligible for a spring Covid-19 booster jab include older adult care home residents, people aged 75 and over and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.

Covid vaccinations are still available

Since its launch in December 2020, the Covid-19 vaccination programme has vaccinated more than 1.8 million people in Northamptonshire and the offer ends for most people on June 30.

Anyone who is eligible is able to get vaccinated by booking an appointment online via National Booking Service, the NHS App, calling 119 or by visiting a local drop-in clinic where no prior booking is necessary.

For the latest list of local drop-in locations visit www.icnorthamptonshire.org.uk/covid.

Roving teams of NHS vaccinators have delivered spring jabs to the majority of adult care homes in Northamptonshire, with the remainder being visited this month.

During the spring season more than 50,000 COVID-19 jabs have been delivered in the county and more than 25 sites across Northamptonshire are still offering Covid-19 vaccinations this month.

This is part of a push to vaccinate as many as possible before the June 30 deadline.

Sites includes GP practices, community pharmacies and Northamptonshire’s mobile vaccination service, which continues to visit areas of low uptake so that everyone eligible has a chance to get their jab at a location close to where they live.

Russell Dabb, Northamptonshire’s Covid-19 vaccination programme manager, said: “We are getting on with our lives and learning to live with Covid-19, but let’s not forget that for many it can still cause serious illness and hospitalisation.

"We must protect our most vulnerable in Northamptonshire.

“The number of eligible people in the county that have come forward so far and had their vaccinations has been fantastic.

"Whether you’ve been invited or not – if you know you are eligible for a spring booster due to your age (75+) or because you have a weakened immune system – it is vital you get your jab and maintain a higher level of protection against Covid-19.

“Please don’t forget the offer ends on 30 June for the spring booster and first and second doses.

"We have enough jabs for everyone so come and get yours while you can.

"Covid-19 is still here, don’t miss your chance and let it ruin your summer plans.”