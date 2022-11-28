Pensioner dies after car crashes down grass bank near A45 in Northampton
Investigators appeal for witnesses after incident in early hours of Saturday
Police have confirmed a driver in his 70s died after his car crashed and careered down a grass bank just off the A45 in Northampton during the early hours of Saturday morning (November 26).
The victim was driving a black Kia Picanto on Ferris Row, near the Riverside retail park, at around 12.20am when it left the carriageway and rolled towards a nearby car dealership. Crash investigators say the are still looking into what caused the car to leave the road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the driver was treated by paramedics at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead in hospital, adding: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured the collision on a dashcam.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 22000691910.