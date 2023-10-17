Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with Volkswagen Golf in Scalley Way, Raunds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian in Scalley Way, Raunds.

The incident happened today (October 17) at about 6am when a grey Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a pedestrian.

A police spokesman said: “The pedestrian – a 39-year-old woman – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.