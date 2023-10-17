Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision with Volkswagen Golf in Scalley Way, Raunds
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian in Scalley Way, Raunds.
The incident happened today (October 17) at about 6am when a grey Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a pedestrian.
A police spokesman said: “The pedestrian – a 39-year-old woman – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000644841 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.