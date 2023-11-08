News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough

The incident took place near to the One Stop Shop and the Columbia Hotel
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place near to the One Stop Shop and the Columbia Hotel shortly after 10pm on Monday (November 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was in collision with a pedestrian crossing the road.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough on Monday nightEmergency services were called to the collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough on Monday night
Emergency services were called to the collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough on Monday night
Most Popular

"The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.

"He remains in hospital.”

The force spokesman said the driver - a 29-year-old man from Wellingborough - was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Related topics:WellingboroughHotelEmergency servicesNorthants Telegraph