Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Northampton Road, Wellingborough.
Emergency services were called to the incident which took place near to the One Stop Shop and the Columbia Hotel shortly after 10pm on Monday (November 6).
A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was in collision with a pedestrian crossing the road.
"The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was taken to University Coventry Hospital with serious injuries.
"He remains in hospital.”
The force spokesman said the driver - a 29-year-old man from Wellingborough - was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.