Pedestrian suffers ankle fracture after crash which closed Kettering road

A pedestrian to taken to hospital with a fractured ankle after being struck by a car in Kettering last night (Monday).

Police and paramedics were called to Pytchley Road, with the carriageway closed off, after the incident at about 9.50pm.

The collision involved a pedestrian – a man in his 60s – and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with an ankle fracture but is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.