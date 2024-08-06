Pedestrian suffers ankle fracture after crash which closed Kettering road

By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pedestrian to taken to hospital with a fractured ankle after being struck by a car in Kettering last night (Monday).

Police and paramedics were called to Pytchley Road, with the carriageway closed off, after the incident at about 9.50pm.

The collision involved a pedestrian – a man in his 60s – and the driver of a black Ford Fiesta.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with an ankle fracture but is not believed to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Related topics:KetteringPoliceNorthamptonshire Police
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice