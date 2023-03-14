Pedestrian injured in crash with van in Skinners Hill, Rushden
The collision took place last night
Emergency services were called after a crash involving a pedestrian and a van.
Police received reports of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a van in Skinners Hill, Rushden last night (Monday).
A Northants Police spokesman said: “This happened in Skinners Hill at about 6.30pm last night and involved a white Citroen Berlingo van in collision with a female pedestrian.
"Thankfully she did not sustain any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.”
Eyewitnesses reported that the area was ‘gridlocked’ during the incident.