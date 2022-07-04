Pedestrian injured at Corby Waste Recycling Centre

The collision took place today

By Alison Bagley
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:01 pm

Paramedics were called to a recycling centre this afternoon (Monday, July 4) after a pedestrian was injured by a car.

The person was treated at the scene at Corby Household Recycling Centre in Stamford Road, Weldon at 12.45pm.

Injuries sustained are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “There was a collision between a car and a pedestrian at 12.45pm. The pedestrian is being treated by paramedics on the scene but we don’t believe the injury to be life-threatening.”

