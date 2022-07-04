Pedestrian injured at Corby Waste Recycling Centre

Paramedics were called to a recycling centre this afternoon (Monday, July 4) after a pedestrian was injured by a car.

The person was treated at the scene at Corby Household Recycling Centre in Stamford Road, Weldon at 12.45pm.

Injuries sustained are not thought to be life-threatening.

Corby Household Waste Recycling Centre