Pedestrian in his 70s dies at scene of collision with lorry on A5 in Northamptonshire
A man in his 70s died at the scene of a collision with a lorry on the A5 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened just before 9.20am on Monday (February 19) at the A5 Watling Street in Pattishall, near to the junction with Butcher’s Lane.
Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a white Volvo HGV, who was travelling southbound towards Towcester, was in collision with a pedestrian,
A force spokeswoman added: “As a result of the collision, the pedestrian – a man in his 70s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision itself.”
The air ambulance was called to the scene.
The road remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 240000101812.