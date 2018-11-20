Pause on council roadworks in Northamptonshire announced, to aid Christmas shopping

Northamptonshire County Council’s roadworks have been targeted for completion before the December Christmas work embargo on the highways begins.

Under the embargo, all highways works stop on the county council’s strategic routes to allow for the extra traffic from people going about their Christmas shopping.

This year the embargo starts from Monday, December 3 and will last until Wednesday, January 3, 2019.

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “We all know that in the run-up to Christmas the amount of traffic on our roads increases enormously as people head to shops all over the county and head towards festive social events.

“Because of this, we take a decision each year to stop any planned highways works on major roads as this would make traffic congestion much worse.

“This makes complete sense, not just to people enjoying the run-up to Christmas but to the businesses in the county.”

Some work will still be taking place on minor routes where traffic flows are lighter and work would also take place on major routes in an emergency situation.

People can also use www.smartmovenorthamptonshire.net to check their route, find parking and bus and train times to help them over the festive period.