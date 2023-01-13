Pathfinder Schools collaborates with Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust to support staff health and wellbeing

Pathfinder Schools Head Office, Rothwell, Northamptonshire

North Northamptonshire based multi-academy trust Pathfinder Schools has partnered with Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust to offer on-site health checks to eligible staff in early 2023.

Pathfinder Schools which consists of ten schools in Northamptonshire, educating pupils from nursery to post 16, reached out to Northampton Town Football Club Community Trust after hearing about the health check initiative through the University of Northampton hosted Northamptonshire Health and Wellbeing Forum.

Funded by Public Health Northamptonshire, the health checks are designed for adults between the ages of 40 to 74, to spot early signs of stroke, kidney disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, or dementia. The checks help to find ways to lower risk and enable individuals to be proactive about their health.

Trust HR manager Nina Adams said: “The ability to offer health checks to our staff is a great opportunity to encourage and enable our workforce to be proactive about their health. Initially, we booked three days of checks, however, based on the response from our staff we have already filled five days.

“Whilst health checks can be booked through most GP surgeries school staff can be incredibly pressed for time. Being able to bring the checks to them helps to minimise additional pressures and reduces barriers to being informed about their health.