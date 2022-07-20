Police are investigating how a passenger in his 20s was seriously injured falling from a moving vehicle on the A45 between Northampton and Wellingborough on Tuesday (July 19).

Crash investigators believe the man, from Wellingborough, may have opened the passenger door of a Vauxhall Grandland travelling westbound on Nene Valley Way.

The carriageway was closed both ways for around four hours from just before 4pm while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Crash investigators are working to find out how a man wound up seriously injured on the A45 yesterday

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved, adding: “The front seat passenger of a blue Vauxhall Grandland car is believed to have opened the door of the moving vehicle and fallen on to the carriageway between between Riverside and Barnes Meadow.

“The passenger was taken to University Hospital Coventry. His injuries are serious, although not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at present.”