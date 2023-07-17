News you can trust since 1897
Passenger, 19, seriously injured after car hits tree in Bozeat crash

Police have made an arrest
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST

A 19-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after the car he was in crashed into a tree in Bozeat.

Emergency services were called to Harrold Road, near Dungee Road, after the incident at about 12.45am yesterday (Sunday).

A red Suzuki Swift, travelling away from Bozeat, left the road and collided with a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
The driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old man, sustained minor injuries. However the passenger, another 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

