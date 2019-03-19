Parking scheme proposal rejected by hundreds of Kettering residents

A parking permit scheme won’t be introduced in almost 30 streets after not enough residents backed the idea.

Kettering Council had suggested creating two new residents’ parking only zones and extending another two, potentially affecting more than 1,000 households.

But, after a consultation, only one zone met the threshold of 60 per cent of houses ticking the ‘yes’ box for the council to consider it.

That is the extension of Zone M which could now include Westhill Drive, Westhill Close, West Furlong, West Way and Westover Road.

Zone Q, including areas near the town centre such as Field Street and Lower Street, fell short of the threshold but did have more residents in favour than not in favour.

Zone P, incorporating part of London Road, Wallis Road and more streets, overwhelmingly voted against the scheme.

And Zone J - by far the most contentious of the zones proposed - had the same percentage of residents voting for and against the scheme but did not meeting the threshold.

Alison Bagley, who lives in St Michael’s Road which was part of the proposed Zone J extension, said: “The process has highlighted some real problems for residents and I still think a solution needs to be found.

“However, I don’t think the solution for that or the community is a residents parking scheme.”

Dilip Patel, owner of Hawthorn Store in Hawthorn Road, said it was good news.

Businesses in the proposed Zone J extension said it could be the final straw for them with some suggesting they would move elsewhere if the scheme was put in place.

The only area of Zone J that the council will recommend for the scheme is a small, discrete zone in The Drive as residents ‘very clearly indicated’ this was their desire.

The consultation responses were analysed with the county council’s highways team.

The outcome of Kettering Council’s two recommendations, that Zone M is extended and The Drive is made a small permit zone, will be considered by their executive committee on April 17.

CONSULTATION RESULTS:

Zone Q - 471 properties: Not in favour (19 per cent), In favour (34 per cent), No response (43 per cent), No opinion (four per cent)

Zone J - 747 properties: Not in favour (31 per cent), In favour (31 per cent), No response (34 per cent), No opinion (four per cent)

Zone M - 131 properties: Not in favour (18 per cent), In favour (70 per cent), No response (11 per cent), No opinion (one per cent)

Zone P - 151 properties: Not in favour (53 per cent), In favour (19 per cent), No response (28 per cent)