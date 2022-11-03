A new Pandora concession is opening in Grace & Co Jewellery in Kettering.

The outlet, situated in the town’s Newland Centre, will house a selection of products from collections including Pandora Moments, Pandora Timeless and Pandora ME.

Carly Goss of Grace & Co said: “Pandora is a brilliant addition to the town, bringing with it a great range of jewellery which we know will prove very popular with our shoppers.

"It joins us at the perfect time in the run-up to Christmas, with plenty of gift options to choose from.”