Pandora concession opening in Grace & Co Jewellery at Kettering's Newland Centre
"It joins us at the perfect time in the run-up to Christmas, with plenty of gift options to choose from”
A new Pandora concession is opening in Grace & Co Jewellery in Kettering.
The outlet, situated in the town’s Newland Centre, will house a selection of products from collections including Pandora Moments, Pandora Timeless and Pandora ME.
Carly Goss of Grace & Co said: “Pandora is a brilliant addition to the town, bringing with it a great range of jewellery which we know will prove very popular with our shoppers.
Most Popular
"It joins us at the perfect time in the run-up to Christmas, with plenty of gift options to choose from.”
Grace & Co Jewellery in Kettering also stocks Swarovski, Ted Baker, Vivienne Westwood, Nomination and Tommy Hilfiger.