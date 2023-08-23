Owner of fire-ravaged building speaks out after huge inferno rips through Balloon Bar in Bridge Street

The owner of the huge historic building in the heart of Northampton town centre has spoken out following a blaze which ripped through the deralict former nightspot.

Numerous 999 calls were made at around 11pm last night (Tuesday) after huge flames were seen coming from the once popular Balloon Bar.

The owner of AZ Investments, which owns the building which included Fat Cats and Balloon Bar, woke up this morning (Wednesday) to the news that his property was on fire.

Flames and smoke billowed from out of Balloon Bar

Speaking to the Chron today, a spokesman for AZ Investments said: “I’m frustrated. I knew this was coming and I tried to warn people.”

The spokesman for the company said he has had numerous issues with ‘homeless people and drug users’ breaking into the propety in recent months and years.

The former Angel Hotel building was built in 1814-16 and spreads across number 21-23 Bridge Street, incorporating the once hugely popular nightspots of Balloon Bar and Fat Cats which would be packed with revellers most nights.

In January 2012 a huge fire ripped through Fat Cats, which was accidentally started by a roofer’s torch.

Following the 2012 blaze, Fat Cats never opened again and has been held up by eyesore scaffolding ever since.Balloon Bar reopened in July 2013, later closing down for good in 2019.

AZ Investments bought Fat Cats in 2015 and Balloon Bar in April 2022 – both of which have sat empty ever since.

In March this year, the owners were given planning permission to part-demolish and convert the Grade 11 listed building into 44 flats and commercial space, having applied in April 2022.

While Balloon Bar was ‘safe’ before the fire, Fat Cats was deemed unsafe with uneven floors and a flooded basement. Yet people have continued to break in to live there.

The AZ Investments spokesman said: “They break the boardings and get in. I’m contacted every couple of months about it.

"Every time contractors go on site, they find people in there. We’ve cut off gas and power but they find ways and there are so many different ways in.”

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.