Our Town’s pride, 103 years of Rushden Town Football Club book

Our Town's Pride - 103 Years of Rushden Town Football Club tells the story of the Northamptonshire-based football club, affectionately known as The Russians, from their humble beginnings at the turn of the 19th century as Rushden FC, Rushden Town, Rushden Fosse and finally back to Rushden Town again before the club was merged with local rivals Irthlingborough Diamonds to form Rushden and Diamonds FC in 1992.

This fascinating collection of photographs, press cuttings and match reports charts their many highs - and lows - as the Hayden Road side competed in non-league and cup competition.

The book is now live and available at these outlets:

Kindle Format https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNBJ9XHP

Front cover of the book

Paperback https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNK89GGS

and at the Victor Publishing website: https://www.victorpublishing.co.uk/product/our-towns-pride-103-years-of-rushden-town-fc/

The book idea came along during lockdown, I decided to create a Facebook page called Rushden Town FC gone but not forgotten before I knew it had 400 members now nearly 700.

I would post anything related to the football club and collect programmes shirts season tickets badges and other memorabilia. I researched newspaper archives found articles on local football and group members would post up what they have whether it was of there time as a player, a supporter or a son/daughter of a player.