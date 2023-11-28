Our Town’s pride, 103 years of Rushden Town Football Club book
and live on Freeview channel 276
This fascinating collection of photographs, press cuttings and match reports charts their many highs - and lows - as the Hayden Road side competed in non-league and cup competition.
The book is now live and available at these outlets:
Kindle Format https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNBJ9XHP
Paperback https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CNK89GGS
and at the Victor Publishing website: https://www.victorpublishing.co.uk/product/our-towns-pride-103-years-of-rushden-town-fc/
The book idea came along during lockdown, I decided to create a Facebook page called Rushden Town FC gone but not forgotten before I knew it had 400 members now nearly 700.
I would post anything related to the football club and collect programmes shirts season tickets badges and other memorabilia. I researched newspaper archives found articles on local football and group members would post up what they have whether it was of there time as a player, a supporter or a son/daughter of a player.
I've been given some amazing memorabilia. Eventually I realised I needed to do a book so that all this history was in one place. If I didn't do it who else would. my main goal was for the club and it's amazing history to be remembered for future generations. The book is available on Amazon and victor publishing