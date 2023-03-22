News you can trust since 1897
Original sign from Sudborough's Vane Arms pub going under the hammer

The auction takes place next month

By eamonn duffContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 16:15 GMT

Villagers who unsuccessfully tried to save an historic East Northants pub from closure last year will have the chance to take home a lost treasure from its fabled past.

The Grade II-listed Vane Arms in Sudborough was a much loved local establishment for generations until it was shut down by owners - Everards Brewery Limited - late last year.

The thatched-roof property dates back to the early 1700s.

The Vane Arms sign is expected to attract attention when it comes up for auction on April 4
Most Popular

Now, one of its old original pub signs from yesteryear is due to go under the hammer at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough on April 4.

The vibrant coloured signage adorned the pub's outside wall during the mid-80s.

It stands more than four feet tall, three feet wide, and recently surfaced in a house clear-out.

Prior to that, it had been owned by the same family for more than 30 years.

The Vane Arms itself was steeped in history.

During the Second World War, the pub became popular with American aircrews based in nearby Grafton Underwood.

After enjoying a pint in the lounge, crewmen would place a coin halfway into the gaps in the wooden mantlepiece before leaving on missions.

If they failed to return to reclaim their penny, their coin was flattened and left as a moving memorial to their sacrifice.

