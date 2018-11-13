Opposition politicians call on Children's Commissioner to take 'urgent action' on child services in Northamptonshire

Labour politicians have written to the Children's Commissioner for England with concerns that Northamptonshire County Council can "no longer keep our children safe".

Councillor Danielle Stone (Castle, Labour group leader Northampton Borough Council, Shadow Portfolio Adult Services NCC) and Councillor Jane Birch (Trinity, deputy group Leader NBC, Shadow Portfolio Children services NCC) have written a letter to Anne Longfield.

The letter came as Ofsted published a damning report into children's services at the county council. They said they believed the county could no longer fulfill its statutory duties for keeping children safe, healthy, achieving in school, contributing and achieving economic success.

Councillor Stone said: “I am so concerned that the crisis at the county council has led to leaving our vulnerable children in a position where they are not safe and are at risk in so many ways."

And Councillor Birch added: “The children of Northampton and Northamptonshire are being placed into positions where the county council is failing to protect them. The priority is saving money rather than protecting those who need it most, I shudder to think what may happen."

In the letter, councillors highlighted a number of issues including the 47,000 children living in poverty, instability caused by changes in leadership, poor recruitment and retention of children's social workers, cuts to services and a lack of parenting support.

The letter calls for the Children's Commissioner for England to take urgent action in Northamptonshire.

