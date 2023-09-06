‘Opportunist’ thieves target vehicles in NN2 and NN5 areas of Northampton
Thieves have been trying van and car door handles in various different locations across Northampton in recent weeks.
Opportunistic thieves have been trying van and car door handles in the NN2 and NN5 areas and stealing people’s purses and wallets from within the unlocked vehicles.
Bank cards have then been used fraudulently in nearby shops.
Offences have happened in various places including Tintern Avenue, Steene Street and St David’s Road.
Now, Neighbourhood Policing Officers in Northampton are issuing advice to vehicle owners to give them the best chance of not becoming a victim of this type of crime.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kath Roberts said: “The only person responsible for a theft is the thief themselves and in an ideal world people could keep their cars unlocked without fear of them being broken into.
“However, sadly there are opportunistic criminals out there who will try and find the easiest ways to commit a crime.
“By keeping your vehicle locked and secure, you will give yourself the best chance of not having your hard-earned possessions stolen.
“Please also take a look at our crime prevention tips below which will further enhance your vehicle’s protection.”
- Lock your vehicle - Locking your vehicle, even when filling up or parked on your drive, greatly reduces the possibility of it being targeted by an opportunist thief. Even if you have locked your vehicle, check you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open.
- Don’t leave valuables on show – Ideally, don’t leave valuables in vehicles but if you have to, ensure they are out of sight.
- Keep the keys safe - Vehicles today are by and large more difficult to steal than ever, unless the thief can access your key or fob to clone them. Keep your keys safe, out of view when at home, and away from your front door. Put keyless entry keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday pouch.
- Park responsibly - It’s always advisable to avoid parking in dark and secluded areas. It’s worth an extra five or ten-minute walk if it means your vehicle is left in a well-lit and busier street.
- Before owning, check for cloning - Changing the identity of a vehicle, known as vehicle cloning, can be as simple as adding stolen number plates. When buying a vehicle, always check the DVLA V5 document and make sure the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the vehicle is the same as on the document.