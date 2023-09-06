‘Opportunist’ thieves target vehicles in NN2 and NN5 areas of Northampton

Offences have happened in various places including Tintern Avenue, Steene Street and St David’s Road.

Thieves have been trying van and car door handles in various different locations across Northampton in recent weeks.

Opportunistic thieves have been trying van and car door handles in the NN2 and NN5 areas and stealing people’s purses and wallets from within the unlocked vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank cards have then been used fraudulently in nearby shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offences have happened in various places including Tintern Avenue, Steene Street and St David’s Road.

Now, Neighbourhood Policing Officers in Northampton are issuing advice to vehicle owners to give them the best chance of not becoming a victim of this type of crime.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Kath Roberts said: “The only person responsible for a theft is the thief themselves and in an ideal world people could keep their cars unlocked without fear of them being broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, sadly there are opportunistic criminals out there who will try and find the easiest ways to commit a crime.

“By keeping your vehicle locked and secure, you will give yourself the best chance of not having your hard-earned possessions stolen.

“Please also take a look at our crime prevention tips below which will further enhance your vehicle’s protection.”