What KGH is doing to cut its carbon footprint

Dr Mabel Blades, public governor for East Northamptonshire, writes about green issues at Kettering General Hospital

I have always been interested in environmental issues and asked if we could have a presentation on the carbon footprint of the hospital at one of the council of governor meetings.

At the September meeting we had a fantastic presentation on what the hospital was doing and included comprehensive information.

KGH has already taken forward numerous initiatives particularly on reducing energy use and is examining a new energy centre as well as items like the use of solar panels on the roof and moving to LED lighting.

Recycling had increased by about seven per cent and this was due to more bins being available.

Catering (which is close to my heart at a dietitian) had ceased single use plastics. Chefs had worked on initiatives and reduced food waste by about 10 per cent while maintaining a system of cooking food in house.

There is a sustainability lead appointed at Northampton hospital and with the two hospitals working together there should be more opportunities for collaboration of ideas.

I was pleased to hear what was happening and feel that as it is being done quietly most people do not know about it. Certainly I will be asking for another update in a year.