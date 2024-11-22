Rosie Wrighting MP: Why young voices in politics are important

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week is UK Parliament Week, a national event that aims to inspire young people to get involved in democracy and learn more about how politics shapes our nation.

There will be many schools across the constituency taking part in events, both locally and by visiting Parliament itself, which is fantastic to see.

I hope students feel encouraged to jump into the world of politics, because it is clear to me that it needs more young voices.

I write as the youngest female Member of Parliament in the current cohort at the age of 27. Young voices are often lacking in politics, but age does not measure experience. It is certainly not a barrier to representing the area you were born and raised in.

People in their 20s have real-world experiences which are unique to my generation. I know what it is like to feel like it is impossible to get onto the property ladder, what it is like to work full-time and still struggle for money, what it is like to be worried about a no-fault eviction and what it is like to feel like there is going to be a climate crisis in our lifetime.

Fourteen years of Conservative neglect have offered little to improve the lives of teenagers and young adults, and let’s not forget the sleaze and scandals they were embroiled in.

But now we have a Labour Government that is turning the page on the last 14 years and focused on delivering change that will help people across the country.

The recent Budget saw confirmation that the National Living Wage will increase, worth up to £1,400 for a full-time worker, which is fantastic news. There was money for those facing financial hardship through the Household Support Fund, millions of pounds to build new affordable social homes, free breakfast clubs for schoolchildren, funding to help fix the NHS, and the list goes on.

Whatever party you support, I hope there are many young adults out there who can see that real change can be made and are inspired to get involved in politics.