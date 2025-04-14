Rosie Wrighting MP: Grassroots football is at the heart of our communities – that’s why this Labour Government is investing in it

Rosie Wrighting MP

Like many local people I was so proud to watch the Poppies’ FA Cup heroics this season.

A magical victory at Northampton Town followed by an agonising defeat against Doncaster Rovers – both fixtures broadcast live on TV – rightly had many football fans talking about Kettering.

They were both fantastic days for our area and I hope they inspired the next generation of local youth football talent.

But for youngsters to thrive we must increase opportunity for all to ensure they can access facilities and experience the joy that sport brings.

That’s why this Labour Government is investing £100m to revamp local sports facilities across the UK.

The transformational funding to areas that need it the most willsupport new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights and provide safe, accessible and welcoming places to play the beautiful game.

Good quality facilities can also help our physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing communities together, which is so important.

This is a great opportunity for grassroots clubs across the Kettering constituency to apply for funding and I urge local people to do so by visiting www.footballfoundation.org.uk.

We’re already set to see the benefits of Government funding locally through the £1m replacement 3G pitch in Kettering’s Thurston Drive.

This is part-funded by a Premier League, FA and Government’s Football Foundation award of £810,330 through The Lionesses Futures Fund to turbocharge women’s and girls’ football.

I am really pleased to see that Kettering FC, Kettering Town Community Trust, Mawsley FC and Kettering Hawks have already signed up to use the pitch.

Football is an essential part of the social fabric of England so it’s also incredibly important that action is taken to protect clubs and empower fans.

That’s why I am delighted to be supporting the Football Governance Bill, which will have its second reading in the House of Commons later this month.

The Bill delivers on this Labour Government’s manifesto commitment to establish the independent football regulator and a new set of rules to help keep clubs at the heart of their communities.

Irresponsible owners, unsustainable financial models and inadequate regulation have cast a shadow over too many clubs.

The changes this Bill will make – better fan engagement, protections for key club heritage aspects, fairer financial distribution between leagues and more – are vital.

They will strengthen the voice of fans and make sure there is oversight of key issues which affect sustainability in football.

By increasing accessibility to facilities and protecting local clubs, this Labour Government is taking action to ensure football has a bright future.