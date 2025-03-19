Reflections on Neurodiversity Celebration Week: Embracing My ADHD Journey

As we mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week, I find myself reflecting on my personal journey with ADHD.

As we mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week, I find myself reflecting on my personal journey with ADHD. For years, I struggled in silence, feeling like I was always falling short. As a woman, I was often labelled as "too much”, the one who spoke without thinking, the burst of energy in the room, the "excitable puppy" at the office. I never knew why I was different until much later.

Growing up, I was always a little quirky. But instead of embracing it, I spent years forcing myself to fit in. I wore clothes that everyone else wore, even though the fabric irritated me. I followed the rules, trying to sit still and remain quiet in school, only to often be reprimanded for speaking out of turn or getting distracted by other students.

Yet, despite all this, I excelled in practical subjects. I had a knack for hands-on learning, which is what eventually led me to study Performing Arts at university. At university, though, the academic side of things was a struggle. I vividly remember sitting in the Kimberlin Library at DMU, from 6am to 5pm, staring at blank screens and feeling completely lost. No one seemed to notice my struggles with research and writing. It wasn't until my third year, when a friend offered me support, that I managed to scrape through with a 2:1. My practical grades were always high, while my theory grades remained consistently low… a pattern I couldn't break.

Sophia Madden

I’ve always had so many ideas racing through my mind, but I found it incredibly difficult to turn them into something tangible. The energy was there, the passion too, but I couldn’t quite get it out of my head and into reality. I was full of creative thoughts and plans, but they often remained just that… ideas. It wasn’t until I began understanding my ADHD that I realised how my brain works differently, always bouncing between inspiration and execution.

I continued in practical jobs that kept me active, like retail, where I could stay on my feet and keep moving. But when I joined the Made With Many team, I found myself struggling again. I couldn't sit still, focus, or listen attentively in meetings. When I opened up about my difficulties, a colleague who is also neurodiverse was surprised to find out that I had not yet received a diagnosis of ADHD. This moment sparked a journey of self-discovery that led me to research and, a year later, to a formal diagnosis of combined ADHD. The Made With Many team, a wonderfully diverse group, has people with neurodivergent experiences ranging from diagnosed to those still on the pathway. This week, as we celebrate neurodiversity, I feel incredibly grateful to be part of a team that recognises, supports, and celebrates the uniqueness in each of us.

In the context of neurodiversity, attending performances and events can sometimes be a source of anxiety for parents like me with a non-verbal autistic child with complex needs. The loud noises, sudden lighting changes, and long periods of focus can be overwhelming. My worries often revolve around whether the environment will be too stimulating, or if my child will struggle to communicate or express discomfort. These concerns are not unusual for neurodivergent families, as we navigate spaces that are not always designed with sensory sensitivities or differing communication styles in mind.

This is why I truly appreciate the work of Bamboozle Theatre Company, whose performances offer a multi-sensory environment that takes these challenges into account. They create spaces that are not only welcoming to neurodiverse individuals but also focus on inclusion. By minimising speech and focusing on non-verbal ways of communication, Bamboozle allows children to engage with the performance in their own unique way. The lack of overwhelming dialogue and the emphasis on sensory experiences, such as texture, sound, and movement, creates a safe space where children can explore, interact, and feel understood without the pressure of needing to follow complex instructions or dialogues.

Storm by Bamboozle (2016)

Last summer, I had the privilege of attending training with Bamboozle Theatre Company, and it was a transformative experience. I learned first-hand how their approach is designed to create immersive and supportive environments for children of all needs. The training emphasised the importance of sensory engagement and non-verbal communication, and how vital it is for creating a space where everyone, especially neurodivergent individuals, can thrive. This training gave me valuable insights into the power of theatre and performance as tools for connection and communication, particularly for those who may find traditional forms of engagement challenging.

I realise how important it is for spaces, especially in the arts, to recognise and embrace neurodiversity. Just as I have had to find ways to navigate the world as a neurodivergent individual, events like Bamboozle’s performances offer a reflection of the world that acknowledges difference and celebrates the unique ways we all experience it. It's a powerful reminder that inclusion isn't just about tolerating differences, it's about creating environments where everyone, regardless of how they perceive or interact with the world, can truly belong.

I am very happy to tell you that our local community can now look forward to enjoying a magical, inclusive performance designed for children and young people with additional needs at Made With Many’s Big Day In. Taking place on Saturday 19th April at Beanfield Community Centre over the Easter weekend, you can enjoy one of 3 performances of Bamboozle’s Storm, as well as crafts with artist Lisa Tilley.

Stormis an enchanting, intimate production based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest that has been carefully designed to put audience members at ease throughout, giving them space and time to move freely and experience the show in their own way.

Tickets are free for residents of Made With Many’s funded areas in Corby and Wellingborough, however booking is essential - find out more about this event and how to book at www.madewithmany.org