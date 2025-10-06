Political Opinion: “This is a major victory for our area”

Gen Kitchen MP

Some of the most deprived areas in the country were neglected under the last Government. Proud communities were starved of investment and left with weak social infrastructure. That’s why I’m thrilled that Queensway in Wellingborough has been selected for £20m long-term investment through Labour’s Plan for Neighbourhoods.

This is a major victory for our area. It means that over the next ten years, £2 million will be invested every single year to support our neighbourhood. That money will be dedicated to improving local facilities, backing community groups, creating jobs, and making our streets safer and stronger.

The best part is that the community will be able to choose how the money is spent. I want to make sure that every pound of this £20m goes to the things that matter most to local people. Whether that’s better facilities for children and young people, safer and cleaner streets, support for small businesses, or improvements to our parks and green spaces - it should be you who sets the priorities.

I am urging as many people as possible to get in touch and let me know how you would like to see this money spent. This investment is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. With your input, we can use it to rebuild pride in our neighbourhood, tackle long-standing problems, and give the next generation more opportunities than the last.

I am proud that Labour is in government and delivering for places like Queensway. Too many communities have been neglected for too long. Now, with this investment, we are starting to put that right. But my job as your MP does not end with securing the funding. My responsibility is to make sure that it is spent wisely, transparently, and in line with your priorities. I will work with councils, community groups, and local people every step of the way to see that happen.

I want to thank everyone who has already been in touch to share their views. In the coming weeks, I will be visiting local groups and speaking to residents. Together we will make sure this £20 million delivers lasting change for our community. This is a proud moment for Queensway, working side by side, we will make the very most of it.