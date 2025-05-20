Political Opinion: Rosie Wrighting MP: Veterans who served the nation had our backs – now this Labour Government has theirs

This month we marked the 80th anniversary of the greatest victory our armed forces ever secured.

On VE Day we remembered the sacrifices of the generation whose courage and bravery won victory over Nazi Germany and gave us the freedom we enjoy today.

It was a privilege to join our communities at events in Desborough, Rushton and Kettering and we must continue to celebrate the spirit of unity and resilience that defines our shared history.

The service of our armed forces makes me so proud of our nation and, as the current president of the Royal British Legion’s Kettering branch, I know how vital it is that our veterans are supported.

Rosie Wrighting MP

Last year, I was proud to stand on a Labour Party platform which promised to stand up for our armed forces and veterans.

After 14 years of Conservative Government, I know that veterans felt ignored and disrespected. The facts back it up: in the final two years of Tory government, the number of veterans forced to rely on Universal Credit rose by 65 per cent to a shocking 65,000.

The Tories oversaw a postcode lottery of veteran support, reducing employment support for veterans by cutting the number of armed forces champions in job centres from 100 to 50. That is not acceptable.

That's why I'm proud of this Labour Government’s move to deliver a new UK-wide approach to veteran support, backed up by £50m of funding.

The new VALOUR system, named to celebrate the courage of our veteran community, will mean veterans across the UK have easier access to essential care and support.

This move is a vital step forward for the 170,515 veterans in the East Midlands. For most service personnel, a career in the Armed Forces sets them up for success and can be a great tool for social mobility.

VALOUR aims to help unlock veterans' full potential and foster the enterprising spirit of veteran charities. And where veterans have complex needs, VALOUR will help ensure the support on offer is data driven and better tailored to their need.

The funding will establish a new network of VALOUR-recognised support centres in every nation of the UK and deploy Regional Field Officers to connect local, regional and national services – while harnessing the power of data to shape better services. Bringing together charities, service providers and local government, the new Regional Field Officers will provide more evidence and feedback-driven support for veterans across housing, employment, health and welfare.

This builds on the action the Labour Government has already taken to support veterans.

We have removed the local connection requirement for veterans seeking social housing, awarded £3.5m of new funding for veteran homelessness services and we are launching a national training programme for NHS staff to improve healthcare support for veterans, service personnel and their families.

Those who served the nation had our backs. Now we have theirs.