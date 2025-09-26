Political Opinion: Rosie Wrighting MP: Childcare expansion is helping family budgets and choices

Working parents in Kettering, Burton Latimer, Desborough, Rothwell and the villages are used to making sacrifices for their family, but sometimes they’re forced into decisions that just don’t make sense.

I’ve heard from families who struggle with the cost of childcare, balancing work and bills, and women who want to work but the frustrating truth is that they just can’t afford to.

I got into politics to make a difference for those parents and their children.

So I’m delighted that the largest expansion of childcare in this country’s history has now reached new heights, thanks to this Labour government. Against all odds, families across the Kettering constituency are accessing 30 hours of government-funded childcare per week.

Rosie Wrighting speaking to Ronald Tree nursery school headteacher Deb Thwaites.

That’s a promise made and a promise delivered. It hasn’t been easy, given what we encountered when we took office last year. The Tories left behind a pledge without a plan – not enough places, not enough staff and precious little time to put it right.

The key milestone we have delivered is testament to the hard work of our local nurseries and childminders. I saw their incredible efforts when I recently visited Ronald Tree Nursery School in Kettering to speak to staff and find out more about what they are doing to give children the best start in life. Their passion and dedication shone through and I am proud of the amazing opportunities our nurseries offer.

With this new support, this Labour government is putting up to £7,500 a year back in the pockets of local parents. That’s delivering savings that can go towards shopping, a holiday, paying off a mortgage or putting some away for your child’s future.

It’s not just about money saved on nursery fees. It’s about choices.

The local parents who can make the choice to go back to work or up their hours and the grandparents saving time and money, no longer having to spend so much on petrol to help with fetching and carrying.

Now this Labour Government is going further. With over 4,000 new places already being created in government-backed school-based nurseries, we’re cracking on and rolling out another 300 next year.

I’m calling on schools in the Kettering constituency to come forward and apply to be a part of this sea change in early years education – one where high-quality early education is accessible and affordable for local parents and the best start in life is available to local children.

But we’re not stopping here. This childcare is both a milestone and a launchpad. We’re stepping up our support for working families through Best Start Family Hubs, making parenting easier.

The Labour government is saving local parents money when your children reach school too, from rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary school to the biggest ever expansion in free school meals eligibility.

We’re backing parents and giving every child the best start in life. That’s what real change looks like – the kind that is felt in family budgets and children’s futures.