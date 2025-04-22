Political Opinion: Northampton Socialist Party candidates fight for workers' rights and social justice in local elections

TUSC Press Release

The Socialist Party members are standing here in Northampton and up and down the country, fighting alongside other workers, trade unions and anti-war activists as part of the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition.

They are doing this for those

Who feel the rich are getting richer, while nothing is working properly

Who feel let down by the main parties stances on Gaza, infected blood, the Post Office scandal

Lack of appropriate social housing

NHS and cutbacks in other social care provisions

TUSC and the Socialist Party want to offer people who will make a stand, and say "No" to taking yet more from the working class while accepting their pay rises. This is your chance to show them how unhappy you are with their performance. Show them at the ballot box, and if you can vote, please do!

(Remember to apply on the government website for the ID if you don't have any, because you now need picture ID to vote.)