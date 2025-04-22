Political Opinion: Northampton Socialist Party candidates fight for workers' rights and social justice in local elections
The Socialist Party members are standing here in Northampton and up and down the country, fighting alongside other workers, trade unions and anti-war activists as part of the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition.
They are doing this for those
- Who feel the rich are getting richer, while nothing is working properly
- Who feel let down by the main parties stances on Gaza, infected blood, the Post Office scandal
- Lack of appropriate social housing
- NHS and cutbacks in other social care provisions
TUSC and the Socialist Party want to offer people who will make a stand, and say "No" to taking yet more from the working class while accepting their pay rises. This is your chance to show them how unhappy you are with their performance. Show them at the ballot box, and if you can vote, please do!
(Remember to apply on the government website for the ID if you don't have any, because you now need picture ID to vote.)