Political Opinion: Local democracy isn't broken — but party politics is

When people feel shut out of local democracy, it’s not because they don’t care. It’s because too often, it feels like nothing really changes — and nobody new is ever truly let in.

A recent Northants Telegraph article captured this frustration well - article reference — https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/people-think-nothings-going-to-change-and-why-bother-corby-voters-give-their-views-ahead-of-the-local-elections-5100634].

Local voters in Corby spoke about why so many feel disconnected from politics:

"People think nothing’s going to change, so why bother?"

Gary Campbell, Independent Candidate for Kingswood Ward

You only have to look at the long lists of candidates to see why.

Another Telegraph piece showed how many candidates across North Northamptonshire are family members, political insiders, or part of familiar circles.

It feels less like an open democracy — and more like a closed shop.

Let’s be clear:

Our councils and communities aren't broken.

What's broken is the grip national party politics holds over local government.

The new unitary council has deep challenges.

Some of these were inherited. Some have been forced upon it by central government.

But year after year, we are sold the same promises — quick fixes for deep-rooted issues — while the real problems are left untouched.

If we keep treating only the symptoms of a failing local democracy, nothing truly changes.

That’s why I’m standing: to stand up for our communities, to call out where the real problems lie, and to fight for the deeper, serious, long-term solutions we need.

A vote for me isn't a vote for another passive councillor.

We have enough of those already.

The status quo won’t be challenged by candidates tied to any of the Westminster party machines.

Our communities know what they need far better than any party inner circle ever will.

They want to take your votes.

I want to share your voice.

Traditional parties are focused on protecting their national platforms — not fixing what’s broken here in Corby or North Northamptonshire.

Protest parties are focused on sending a message to London — not building real solutions for our communities.

Neither is truly rooted in what our towns and wards need now.

But this election isn't about London.

It’s about local people, local needs, and local leadership — not national party machines.

It’s about Corby.

It’s about Kingswood.

It’s about every community across North Northamptonshire.

It’s about who shows up, who listens, and who fights for the place they call home.

I’m not promising that one independent councillor can fix decades of problems alone.

But what I am offering is something that's been missing for too long:

Independence. Accountability. Relentless advocacy for our community.

No party bosses.

No ambitions to climb the ladder.

Just a simple commitment:

To serve our community — not Westminster.

If you have an independent candidate standing in your ward, take a closer look at them.

Ask yourself:

"Who is more likely to put my community first — not their party?"

And if you're in Kingswood, remember: you have more than one vote.

Just one for an independent voice could make all the difference.

We can’t fix what’s wrong by voting the same way.

Real change starts when we choose it.

Gary Campbell is an independent candidate for Kingswood Ward in the upcoming North Northamptonshire Council elections. Learn more at www.voiceforcorby.co.uk.