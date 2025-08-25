After repeated inaction by NNC, Corby residents took matters into their own hands — highlighting the failures with ‘Missing’ posters.

Over the past few weeks I’ve raised 18 separate cases on behalf of Corby residents with North Northamptonshire Council. Many of these have gone unanswered, unresolved, or mishandled. It is a pattern that’s become all too familiar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even when I’ve submitted formal Freedom of Information requests to get answers, the picture is the same: deadlines missed, incomplete or poor-quality data returned, and repeated excuses and extensions. These aren’t minor delays — they highlight a system that is struggling to function and to be transparent with the very residents it is supposed to serve.

I’ve also shared the collective feedback of the town’s growing frustrations with senior NNC officers and councillors. Yet despite this, I have received little to no response. It feels as though the voices of Corby residents are being pushed further and further down the list of priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, NNC is forecasting significant budget overruns, driven by the growing cost of statutory services like children’s and adult social care. These are vitally important areas of support, but they are consuming more and more of the budget — leaving less and less for the everyday basics that people see and feel in their communities: clean streets, safe pavements, responsive housing services, and reliable maintenance.

Volunteers step in to clear pathways so older residents can get around safely, a task normally expected of council services.

The gap is now visible on our doorsteps. Volunteers’ groups are stepping in to clear litter, cut back weeds and tackle issues that once fell to the council. In some cases, Corby Town and even NNC councillors themselves are donning gloves and doing the work themselves because the need is real and the services are missing. This is not how local government should function, but it shows the scale of the problem.

As a Town Councillor, I do not hold the resources of NNC. But every day I am seeing a clearer picture of why Corby Town Council and its residents may need to play a greater role in shaping our town’s future. Town Councils elsewhere in the country have taken on devolved powers and funding to address precisely these gaps. Could this be the right time for Corby to do the same?

This week, the Leader of Corby Town Council has announced an emergency meeting of the Town Council’s Executive members to discuss these very challenges. While I, along with several other councillors, will not be in attendance because we do not hold executive positions, I trust this will be an important first step in the Town Council taking a stronger stance. If Corby Town Council is willing to explore taking back powers currently held solely by the failing unitary authority, then that conversation must begin now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents are already stepping in where services are missing — it is only right that their Town Council considers how to match that commitment with greater local control and accountability.

The question now is whether Corby should continue waiting for NNC to deliver, or whether we take more control into our own hands. Is it time for Corby Town Council to step up?