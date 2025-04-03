POLITICAL OPINION: A child’s background shouldn’t determine their future success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gen Kitchen MP: We all know how important early years education is to a child’s life. A high-quality childcare setting not only provides the building blocks for future learning but also gives parents the peace of mind to return to work in the knowledge that their child is in a safe and enriching environment.

But I know from speaking to constituents that it’s not always easy to access such provisions. All too often, children are denied the best possible start in life due to lack of affordable childcare places.

The Conservatives made lots of promises on this issue, but they failed to deliver. Now, the Labour Government is rolling out the first 300 schools to receive funding for a school-based nursey, with each receiving up to £150,000 to convert unused classrooms.

I’m thrilled that Oakway Academy in Wellingborough has been selected to be part of the scheme.

In September, working parents in Wellingborough & Rushden could save up to £7,500 a year through the new 30 hours of Government-funded childcare. This project will support the delivery of this with 6,000 new childcare places being provided nationally.

Local teachers tell me how common it is for children to start school without basic skills. This not only eats in to teaching time but leaves the child at a disadvantage to their peers.

Having early years provision within a primary school can help children settle into learning in a familiar and trusted environment, as well as lead to a smoother transition into Reception.

Research also shows that children who attend a high-quality early years provision go on to achieve higher GCSE results, while children who spend longer in early years settings have better emotional outcomes.

News of the new nursery places comes as the first 750 free breakfast clubs are launching in schools across England this month, including 17 in Northamptonshire. This means 180,000 families nationally could save up to £450 a year.

This is the first step in delivering our manifesto pledge of 3,000 new primary school-based nurseries. We are keeping our promises to parents: new breakfast clubs, extended government funded childcare and more nursery places. This government is putting children and families first. We’re boosting parents’ work choices and children’s life chances.

A child’s background shouldn’t determine their future success. Labour’s Plan for Change is helping to level the playing field and give all young people the best start in life.