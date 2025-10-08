Opinion: Helen Bach Column: Identity cards and digital ID - what could possibly go wrong?!

Helen Bach

While I appreciate there is a crisis with illegal immigration, I'm not sure that introducing ID cards or a digital ID system for the rest of us is the answer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Successive Governments have pledged to 'stop the boats' but none of them have managed it, and people are still risking their lives to set sail across the English Channel in vessels that wouldn't be suitable for an afternoon's jolly jaunt on Wicksteed Park boating lake.

Where are all these people working? How do they just disappear? What do they think is here for them when they get here? Because from what I can see, and it pains me to say this, there's not much 'Great' about Britain at the moment so I can only imagine that where they've come from is a lot worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for more identification, anyone who's recently applied for a job, or even tried to open a bank account, for example, knows the number of hoops you have to jump through in order to do so.

I thought our National Insurance numbers were proof that we could work in this country legally? The last time I applied for a job, I had to give my National Insurance number, show my passport, and have a letter which proved my home address - a fairly strong indication, I would have thought, that I am who I say I am, and have the right to work here? What more do you need, my inside leg measurement, my blood type, my family tree?

Yes, I'm sure there'll be the usual argument bandied about that if you've nothing to hide why are you bothered about more ID - the same argument that's used for CCTV everywhere. Incidentally, have you ever recognised anyone from a CCTV image? In my experience, the pictures are always so grainy I'd have a job to identify my own Mother!

Plus, what could possibly go wrong with another IT system which has all our information on it? Perhaps the Government could ask Marks & Spencer or Jaguar Land Rover for their thoughts on this issue...