Opinion: Corby voted for change — But what happens now?

The local elections on 2 May sent shockwaves through councils across England — but nowhere was that felt more sharply than in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in decades, Labour lost its grip on the town. Just two councillors were returned to North Northamptonshire Council from Corby’s four urban wards, and six seats were lost on a town council that had been entirely Labour-held only weeks earlier.

Reform UK now leads the unitary council. Labour’s majority in Runcorn was overturned in a parliamentary by-election. Across England, voters sent a clear message: they’re tired of being taken for granted. But if we stop there — if we chalk this up as just a protest vote — we miss the deeper story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here in Kingswood, turnout was just under 25%. That means three out of four residents stayed home. Across Corby, voter participation barely rose above one in four. It wasn’t just a shift in allegiance — it was a collapse in engagement.

In Kingswood, as in much of Corby, the loudest message came from those who didn’t vote at all.

So, did Reform surge — or did the centre fall away? In Kingswood, the winning candidates were chosen by barely one in seven voters. That’s not just a political change — it’s a sign that democracy is thinning at the local level. It’s not a challenge to any one party — it’s a reflection of how disconnected our politics has become from the people it’s meant to serve.

And that should concern all of us, regardless of the colours we wear.

At the same time, we’re seeing a high turnover of councillors. Many experienced representatives have stepped away. Meanwhile, councils like North Northamptonshire — still relatively new and under financial strain — are being asked to do more with less. Reform has promised greater efficiency, transparency, and community control. Those are welcome aims. But delivering them will take more than slogans — it will take leadership, clarity, and cooperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a town councillor, I don’t sit in the unitary chamber — but I do represent the people of Kingswood. And I believe town and parish councils can do more than we’re often credited for. We’re close to the ground. We hear things first. And if larger councils like North Northamptonshire are serious about accountability, they should welcome support and scrutiny in equal measure.

The call for change is real. But “change” alone isn’t enough. Many residents I’ve spoken to want something different — but aren’t always sure what that should look like. This is a moment to define that together. To talk about participation, not just protest. To rebuild trust in local government not by campaigning harder, but by governing better.

The May elections were not a conclusion. They were a crossroads.

Let’s not waste the moment.