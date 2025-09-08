Oliver Wicksteed Column: September 2025

The school summer holidays might be over but the fun hasn’t stopped at Wicksteed Park, with over 25 rides and attractions still open every weekend until October 5.

Family wristband bundles start from just £56 for a family of three and children under 0.9m go FREE with an accompanying paying adult.

You can also let your little ones outdoors to explore our most popular toddler rides at the Time for Tots takeover every Thursday and Friday during term time.

For dates this September, visitors with a Time for Tots wristband can visit the indoor Play Factory for the reduced price of £2. No need to pre-book.

Halloween Haunt

Wristbands are £10 per person online and £12 on the day, with £3 individual ride tickets also available.

Preparations are already well underway for Halloween and we’re delighted that last year’s very popular Halloween Haunt is returning to Wicksteed Park for October weekends and throughout half-term, with Halloween House creating a hauntingly exciting: Halloween Haunt - Chapter 2!

There will be two fantastic family-friendly spooky walkthroughs with brand new elements and the attractions open will include Astroslide, Treetop Walk, Rockin’ Tug, Clown Coaster, Meerkat Manor, Wicky’s Farmyard, Pig ‘N’ Putt, Roundabout, Lighthouse, Carousel, Sway Rider, and Wicksteed Park Railway.

On October 31 only, two special Zombie Trains will depart the railway station at 5.10pm and 5.30pm. Limited spaces to this free spooktacular upgraded service, featuring live actors and sudden movements, are available online.

Zombie Train

Wristbands for half-term are £15 online or £16 on the day.

Join us on October 30 from 4:30pm until 6:30pm for Wicky’s Mini Monsters Ball and dance along to spooky tunes and play wickedly fun party games.

The park is also hosting a Halloween Craft and Reader Fair on Saturday October 11 and Sunday October 12.

And join us for a delightfully spooky afternoon of tea and ghost stories at our Heritage and High Tea in the Garden Room on October 18.

Tickets are £13.50 per person, with only 40 spaces available.

Finally, Oktoberfest is coming to Wicksteed Park Pavilion on Saturday, October 4, featuring Bavarian themed Party Band The Oomparty Band and a disco by DJ Big Bopper Entertainment.

Tickets are £20 per person online or £25 on the day, subject to availability.