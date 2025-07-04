Oliver Wicksteed Column: July 2025

In just a couple of weeks’ time, Wicksteed Park will open every day, from July 19 until September 2, and everyone is working hard to ensure we have a fun-filled and memorable summer.

Why not try out family favourites such as the famous train, the Water Chute and Dinosaur Valley rollercoaster or take on the challenge of the newly refurbished crazy golf course, Pig n’ Putt.

Wander down to the lakeside where the Jolley Jockeys ride offers the chance to hit the saddle and gallop to victory in a horse race around a challenging circuit of twists, turns and fences.

Visit the furry friends at Meerkat Manor and Wicky’s Farmyard including our newest arrivals: chinchillas and degus, or marvel at the wild animals that call Wicksteed Park home.

Speaking of crazy golf, it has grown into one of the most popular family pastimes around the world, with seemingly everyone loving a game of mini-golf.

But what if, try as you might, you actually aren’t very good?

Well we are offering free games for life on our 18-hole, farmyard-themed course to the person voted as the worst crazy golf player in the UK.

All contestants have to do is to submit videos of their mini-golf “epic fails” under the post on the park’s Facebook page, with the winner being announced to coincide with the park opening fully for the summer holidays.

Having free games for life means the lucky winner can come down and practice as many times as they like, in secret if they wish, so that their game improves.

Our Pig n’ Putt course is a great mix of twists and turns, slopes and bridges and is a great place to practice.

After all, as Gary Player, considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, reportedly said: "The more I practice the luckier I get."