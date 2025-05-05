Oliver Wicksteed Column

Wicksteed Park

One of Charles Wicksteed’s key motivations for creating Wicksteed Park was to encourage families to get out into the fresh air and enjoy nature and the countryside.

So there is no more fitting a venue for the inaugural Festival of Nature, which has been organised by Kettering Nature Group to inspire, educate, and connect people with the incredible wildlife and green spaces around them.

Families and organisations from across the region are being invited to help create a greener, more vibrant Northamptonshire at what is set to be one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK.

Visitors to the park, which is a haven of wildlife and natural beauty across its 281 acres, can enjoy a free day of exploration, learning and fun with the whole family on Saturday May 24.

Wicksteed Park lake

As part of the event, Wicksteed Park has worked closely with the British Hedgehog Preservation Society to launch its own unique Hedgehog Charter to help and protect the park’s hedgehog population and encourage other people and organisations to follow suit.

Kettering Nature Group has also worked with local schools and youth groups on a project to decorate wooden animals and create info-graphics to help raise awareness of the issues facing them.

Visitors can enjoy expert-led nature walks, where they can spot birds and wildlife, go on an exciting bug hunt, and even try their hand at citizen science by getting involved with recording local wildlife sightings.

They can also get practical tips on how to make their garden more wildlife-friendly and create a haven for nature in their own backyard.

There will be a host of arts and crafts and hands-on activities for little ones and families to get involved with that will spark their curiosity about the great outdoors.

As well as the festival, Wicksteed Park is running Time for Tots takeover every Thursday and Friday during term time, encouraging little ones to get outdoors and explore.

Popular toddler attractions Astroslide, Carousel, the newly refurbished crazy golf course Pig ‘N Putt, Cups & Saucers, Roundabout, Meerkat Manor, Wicksteed Railway and Wicky’s Farmyard will be open from 10am until 4pm each day.

All the park’s rides and attractions will be also open every weekend during May and throughout the May half-term holiday.