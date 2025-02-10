Oliver Wicksteed Column

By ANDREW TURNER
Contributor
Published 10th Feb 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 15:33 BST
Wicksteed Park Pavilionplaceholder image
Wicksteed Park Pavilion
It is fair to say that we have had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to our announcement about the need to find sustainable funding to secure the future of Wicksteed Park.

Along with the other trustees, staff and volunteers, I am determined that Charles Wicksteed’s vision for the park, which has benefited generations of families, will continue to be delivered long into the future.

But the fact remains that, particularly in the current economic climate, we need help and support to maintain this wonderful space.

Wicksteed Park has been free to enter for more than 100 years, as Charles wanted it to be, to encourage families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Wicksteed Charitable Trust, which maintains the park, fulfils a need that is met in other parts of the country by public open spaces that are owned and run by local authorities, and which are paid for by council taxpayers.

However, the Wicksteed Charitable Trust receives no regular external funding to support its day-to-day running costs. It is therefore calling on the community to show its support through the Love Wicksteed campaign.

Our new head of fundraising – Allison Waterhouse – started work this week, in a role funded by support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

One of her key tasks is to formulate a strategy to ensure that the park receives the help, support and donations that it needs from both organisations and the public.

She will be helped greatly by the results of the survey launched on the Wicksteed Park website, which asks people for their views on the park and helps raise awareness of its charitable status.

About 1,000 people completed this survey in just over a week and their answers have demonstrated the true depth of the love people have for the park, as well as highlighting some of things they feel we can do better.

This information will be vital in helping the fundraising team and the trust as we work to achieve what everyone wants – and secure the park’s future for at least another 100 years.

In the meantime, it’s business as usual for February half-term, with the park opening some of its rides and attractions, including Wicky’s Farmyard, Wicksteed Park Railway, Carousel, Sway Rider, Meerkat Manor, Roundabout, Cups and Saucers and Crazy Golf, which is currently undergoing an exciting refurbishment.

The Pavilion is also host to the amazing Jay and Joss: Imagination show on February 17 and 18. Tickets are available at wicksteedpark.org.

