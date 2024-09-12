Made with Many: Get creative at upcoming art festival
In February we began meeting monthly on every final Wednesday of the month, where I found a deeper more enthusiastic passion for art.
For me, these sessions helped to increase my skill set and knowledge of the art community and industry.
During the meetings, the group learnt things from budgeting for the event to helping to design sculptures for the festival.
I think being part of a group such as this has helped me to realise that there is more to being creative than just painting and drawing.
Many people in the past have been quick to tell me that there is no real career in being artistic.
However, being part of a project like this, a project that from the beginning was focused on wanting to put across the message that not only is being creative for everyone but that being creative can take you down so many diverse and unique career paths has made me see that creativity can take you anywhere.
So why is this important? Well, I think it’s important that everybody gets to realise the potential of creativity which is why having an art festival is crucial for Wellingborough.
It will act as a chance for people to see what creative talent Wellingborough has right on its doorstep.
I also hope it will go towards getting more young people, like me, inspired to have a future in creativity by helping to open their eyes to where it can take you.
Well Creative is the art festival that I have been fortunate to help put together, it will be taking place in Wellingborough on Saturday, October 5.
It’s an event where everyone regardless of age is welcome to come and get creative.
You will be able to see a variety of different forms of creativity, be that sculptures, performances or music as well as much more.
There are also many ways we encourage you to get arty at the art festival. So come along AND GET CREATIVE!
Find out more at www.madewithmany.org/well-creative
