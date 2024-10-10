Made with Many: Celebrating Black contributions

Myrle Roach

This year’s theme for Black History Month in the UK is Reclaiming Narratives, which provides the ideal opportunity for black communities to authenticate our history, celebrate our culture and affirm our identity.

As we seize this chance to correct discrepancies and eliminate prejudices we also take agency to choose the way our stories are told.

It allows us to use our indigenous cultural expressions and practices in the sharing of our narratives and recounting of genuine facts of black history.

It is here that the extent of black creativity can be thoroughly explored and the scope of talent, skill and

artistry that exists in our communities be fully utilised.

Reclaiming our narratives brings authenticity to the stories that are told and in the way they are told.

The interpretations that are showcased through our visual artists, storytellers, musicians, poets, songwriters and creatives brings our stories to vibrant life reflecting the amazing cultures of the Caribbean, Africa, and our communities throughout the diaspora.

Though this prolific theme is for the 31 days of October it should be seen as much more.

This is a call to action for us as black people to reclaim narratives as we write our history, tell our stories, sing our songs, share our cultures and reaffirm our heritage.

It is a commitment to ensuring that our existence and our contributions are celebrated and appreciated and never again negated.

Going forward our narratives would have not only been reclaimed but owned by us through the collective empowerment of us by us.

In keeping with the theme and Made with Many’s mission to Inspire Black Creativity in Wellingborough we will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 26, at WACA, Rock Street, from 11am to 4pm.

The day will consist of different presentations combining black creativity with ways to reclaim our narratives.

The first UK Caribbean museum, Museumand; the UK renowned visionary organisation The Ubele Initiative; local artists Cinnamon Arts Group with a thought-provoking activity on black history; Mr Milisé motivating through his original lyrical poetry; and an interactive presentation and storytelling of The Triangular Trade & The Trickster Spider.

For more information on the event visit www.madwithmany.org or contact me, Myrle Roach, by email at [email protected] or call 07936 958997.