MEET KGH's GOVERNORS: National recognition for governor articles

The Northants Telegraph has been carrying a series of articles by KGH governors

KGH Governor Dr Mabel Blades, who is the trust's membership engagement lead and elected public governor for East Northants, writes about sharing best practice at a national level.

She said: "I have been proud of the articles that the governors have written for the Northants Telegraph and the positive things people said about them, so I suggested we put them forward for the National Showcase Award for Governors.

"It was a lot of hard work refining the application, but I was helped by the Trust Board Secretary.

"We were chosen as one of three out of over 150 Foundation Trusts in the country to present at the NHS Providers Governor Focus virtual conference which took place on July 6-8."

Northants Telegraph Deputy Editor Neil Burkett said: “The fact so many of the governors have been happy to contribute speaks volumes for their dedication and also provides our readers with many different perspectives, helping to keep them engaged in the process.”

Deepa Mistry from NHS Providers said: “The trust was keen to promote the hospital, spread key messages, and give insight into their work.”

Four of the governors, Peter Woolliscroft, David Harland, Andrew Stephen and Dr Blades, presented the showcase comprising of a short video at the National Governors’ Focus event which helps NHS Governors from across the country to network, learn more about the Governor role and share examples of how they are engaging with local people.