Letters: Action needed by MPs on railways

Peter Butler says MPs should do more to improve rail services

There have been several ‘tweets’ in recent issues of the NT concerning the poor services being run by East Midlands Railway ( EMR ), including, if memory serves me right, one from the Wellingborough MP, Peter Bone.

The Government, having realised that the franchising of the country’s railways has not been a success, has had to nationalise them.

EMR is run by Abellio, a company owned by the Dutch government. They are being paid a fee to operate EMR, a consequence of which will be to keep costs down at the expense of the travelling public.

Years ago, when the railways were properly nationalised, there were efforts to increase revenues by offering cheap fares to many places and similar types of promotions.