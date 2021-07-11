Letters: 'Constituency boundaries make no sense'

The proposed constituencies outlined in red

Some of the Parliamentary Constituency Boundary proposals (NT, June 24) make a mockery of the idea that a democratically elected MP should represent a meaningful community of people.

Take Wellingborough as an example of a community.

1. Wellingborough naturally includes Wollaston and those villages south of the town which were included in North Northants Unitary Authority but are now proposed for inclusion in the South Northants constituency.

2. Wellingborough naturally includes the Harrowdens and those villages north of the town which were included in North Northants Unitary Authority but are now proposed for inclusion in the Daventry constituency.

3. Wellingborough naturally includes Stanton Park and Finedon and it is illogical to divide them with the Kettering constituency.

4. Wellingborough does not naturally extend beyond the A6 so the Raunds area could be transferred to the Corby constituency to balance the population numbers.

Surely it is in the greater interests of the democratic process for an MP to represent a recognisable community rather than an exact number of electors.

I hope local residents who feel they are affected by the proposals will make representations to the commissioner.

Edmund Worthy